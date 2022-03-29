Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 14.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 10.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

