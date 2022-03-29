Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MACK stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.75. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $97,835.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 100,299 shares of company stock valued at $461,048. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.