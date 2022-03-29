Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

