Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MTLFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18. Metallis Resources has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metallis Resources (MTLFF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.