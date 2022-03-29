Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MTLFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18. Metallis Resources has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

