Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.63 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00003934 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

