MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. MGM Growth Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 150.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.1%.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

