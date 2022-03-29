Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,787,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,725,600. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.54.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 425,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.