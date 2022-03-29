Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.360-$2.560 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.36-$2.56 EPS.

Shares of MU traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. 39,403,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,725,600. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 425,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

