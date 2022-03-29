Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $231.10 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

