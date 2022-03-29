MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 442,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,584,793 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $4.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $887.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 3.43.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MicroVision by 60.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 104,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 1,708.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 1,495.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $347,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.