MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.MillerKnoll also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

MLKN traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 586,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.17 and a beta of 1.22.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -468.72%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

