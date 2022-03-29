MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NASDAQ MLKN traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 586,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -206.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -468.72%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

