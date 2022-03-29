Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $17.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minim’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.54 million and the highest is $18.00 million. Minim posted sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year sales of $62.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Minim.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MINM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. 694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Minim has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Minim in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Minim by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

