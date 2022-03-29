MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,745.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $5,745.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.44 or 0.07159080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00272864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.11 or 0.00781319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00102761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012576 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.00462287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.16 or 0.00417196 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

