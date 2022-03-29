MintMe.com Coin Tops One Day Volume of $5,745.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $5,745.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.44 or 0.07159080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00272864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.11 or 0.00781319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00102761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012576 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.00462287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.16 or 0.00417196 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

