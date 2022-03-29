Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003680 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $136.70 million and $101.80 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

