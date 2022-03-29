Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the February 28th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mmtec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mmtec by 150.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mmtec by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mmtec by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

MTC traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 319,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,017. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Mmtec has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

