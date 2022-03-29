Modiv Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
MDV stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Modiv has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $89.99.
Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
