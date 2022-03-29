Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 152,465 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

