Monavale Reaches Market Cap of $3.67 Million (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $379.90 or 0.00793967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $182,346.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,358 coins and its circulating supply is 9,666 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

