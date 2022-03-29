MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

MonotaRO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. 8,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.18. MonotaRO has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $32.50.

MonotaRO ( OTCMKTS:MONOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.38 million. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, analysts expect that MonotaRO will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MonotaRO Company Profile (Get Rating)

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

