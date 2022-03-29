Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

MRCC stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $229.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

