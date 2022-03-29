Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MTRYU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Monterey Bio Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MTRYU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 30th. Monterey Bio Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Monterey Bio Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRYU opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Get Monterey Bio Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRYU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,105,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.