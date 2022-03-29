Morgan Stanley Cuts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to €20.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RYAAY. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,700. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.52. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

