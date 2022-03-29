Morgan Stanley Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 800

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $773.33.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 18,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,595. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

