Morgan Stanley Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 800

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $773.33.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 18,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,595. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.