Morgan Stanley Trims Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Target Price to GBX 1,650

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,750 ($22.92) to GBX 1,650 ($21.61) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.93) to GBX 1,500 ($19.65) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,575.00.

BYLOF opened at $20.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

