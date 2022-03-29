Morgan Stanley Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $173.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.20.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $166.82 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $330,444,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

