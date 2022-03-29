Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. City State Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

