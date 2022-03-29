Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,976 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.92, for a total transaction of $2,440,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MORN traded up $4.78 on Tuesday, reaching $279.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.24 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.24 and a 200-day moving average of $294.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morningstar by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 61,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

