National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 19,418 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $162.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.45.

