National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $437.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $347.88 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

