National Bank of Canada FI Takes $2.44 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 294.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 68,492 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 107.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.16.

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.