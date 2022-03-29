National Bank of Canada FI Takes $3.01 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.