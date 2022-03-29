National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) will announce $70.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the lowest is $67.30 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $80.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $301.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $327.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $344.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,750,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $76.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

