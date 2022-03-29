National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 555.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

