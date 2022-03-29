Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GASNF remained flat at $$24.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $28.64.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Naturgy Energy Group (GASNF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.