Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNF remained flat at $$24.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $28.64.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.