Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.36. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.