Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.36. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEON. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Neonode in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Neonode by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

