Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 207.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Natixis purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

