Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $19,360,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $59,415,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $378.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.