Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIP. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,440. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

