NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRBO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.47.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

