New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Trading Down 2%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating) fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.80. 1,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.34.

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

