New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,566,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,103 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 680,740 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

