New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 28,737 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 32.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

