New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 32,829 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,829 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.