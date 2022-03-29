New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.49 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 642,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

