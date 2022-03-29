New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,319 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

WTS opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.54 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.