New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,109 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

EME opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.79 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.