New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.49 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

