NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Up 53.6% in March

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1,427.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 13.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $339,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEU traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.52. 722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket has a one year low of $296.05 and a one year high of $394.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

NEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

